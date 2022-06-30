Pafford aircraft struck by mysterious bullet at base

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pafford ambulance aircraft was struck by a stray bullet Monday evening.

The Air One Foxtrot airframe was parked on a ramp at Hawkins Field when it was hit in the “upper cowling and intake manifold.”

It is unknown where the bullet came from at this time. The shooter has yet to be identified.

“There are no words to adequately convey how thankful that I am no one was injured in Monday night’s event,” stated the owner and CEO of Pafford EMS, Gregg Pafford. ”An aircraft can be repaired or replaced, our team members cannot.”

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and Federal Aviation Administration are working closely with Pafford Air One to investigate the matter.

