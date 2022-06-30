New Stage Theatre summer camp prepares students for the spotlight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The next generation of actors from the Great White Way to Hollywood could be learning their craft right now at New Stage Theatre. Students from across central Mississippi are learning the ins and outs of theater arts at the feet of local professionals.

Bailey APAC Middle School student Jacob Jefferson is in his third year of New Stage Theatre’s Summer Camp.

“I really wanted to perform and be in front of a crowd and learn and build my craft,” said the 13 year old.

He’s following in his older brother’s footsteps learning about stage performance.

“I’m going to major in civil engineering and try to be a civil engineer, but I also still want to keep doing acting,” added Jacob Jefferson.

Twelve-year-old Brooklynn Jefferson is Jacob’s younger sister. She said the camp has improved her self-esteem.

“Everybody here is so expressive and it’s like at school it’s not really like that,” said Brooklyn. “Like you have people judging you daily. Just doing stuff kinda makes you feel little and small, but when you come here everybody is so open”.

Students undergo four weeks of intensive training in acting, dance, and vocals. Six-hour days learning to convey a story on stage through dance, song, and dialogue. Seventeen-year-old Tanner Green of Vicksburg is attending his second camp. The Warren Central High School senior wants to be a professional actor.

“They give you constructive criticism and they also tell you what you did well,” said Green. “So that you can work on that audition for the future or if you’re auditioning for anything at this theatre specifically”.

Local actors and dancers who perform with New Stage are reaching out to the next generation.

“I just love passing that on to others, passing that love onto others because I knew as a child for me or as a teenager it was something I could really grasp onto no matter what was going on in life,” said Music Instructor and Musical Director Mandy Kate Myers.

The Broadway Juniors camp culminates in the performances of Children of Eden Junior at New Stage July 14 -17. For more information and details on show times go to www.newstagetheatre.com.

