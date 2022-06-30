Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song

(WDAM)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year.

Teachers and assistant teachers will get pay raises.

The state will start a four-year reduction of its income tax.

Mississippi is becoming the final state to enact a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men — but critics say an employer can still pay a woman less based on workers’ pay from previous jobs.

There’s a new state song called “One Mississippi.” It replaces a song that used the 1959 campaign tune from the late segregationist Gov. Ross Barnett.

