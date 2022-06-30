Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDOT: All 6 lanes of U.S. 49 to be ‘fully opened to traffic’ by end of next week

MDOT says work on U.S. 49 should wrap up very soon.
MDOT says work on U.S. 49 should wrap up very soon.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - After five years of orange cones, closed lanes, and sometimes bumper-to-bumper traffic, a major reconstruction project in Rankin County is coming to an end.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews are nearly finished with the U.S. 49 reconstruction project.

The agency says crews anticipate the roadway will be opened to six lanes through Florence by Friday, July 1, and then will be fully opened to traffic by the end of next week.

“We are happy to announce that this reconstruction project is almost finished, however, we ask everyone to remain cautious when traveling the area as there will still be workers and daily lane closures,” said Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons.

“After next week, crews will have traffic opened back up to six lanes following the daily lane closures. These lane closures are necessary for crews to finish paving shoulders and turn lanes at intersections throughout the project.”

Work on the project began in the fall of 2017. The work called for reconstructing 7.5 miles of the highway from Florence to Richland.

