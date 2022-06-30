Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An event dubbed the “biggest pool party and adult show” in Madison County could be in danger of not happening, following a recent restraining order put in place to stop it.

On Friday, Madison County Chancery Judge Cynthia Brewer issued the order, barring Freak Fest 2022 from taking place.

The temporary restraining order and injunction bar property owners Earnest and Earnestine Penquite and other promoters from advertising, promoting, or holding Freak Fest or similar events at on their property.

Organizers for the event were not immediately available for comment and did not respond to the complaints filed against them.

On social media, a couple of posters said the event was still on, while a few others decried the judge’s decision to block it.

Freak Fest was slated for July 3, at Penquite Park, a property at 591 Highway 16 W in Canton.

It was to feature “some of the hottest females and best dancers in 1 area,” and would have included a swimsuit twerk contest, mechanical bull ride contest, and water slides and obstacle courses.

However, on June 22, the Madison County Board of Supervisors filed suit in chancery court asking a judge to block the event, saying the owners had not obtained a use permit needed to host it.

The property is partially zoned A-1 agricultural, R-1 residential estate, and C-2 highway commercial, according to court records.

“The event is, in all aspects, a use of the subject property that would fall under public/quasi-public facilities and utilities under the Madison County Zoning Ordinance. Such use of subject property is only available as a conditional use,” attorneys for the county wrote.

“No such use of the subject property has been applied for or approved. Accordingly, such use, and the event, are prohibited.”

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker said in an affidavit that he was worried the event would be unsafe and that he had gotten several complaints about the event coming up.

“Recent events similar to this... have been the direct cause of grievous injury, and even death to persons and livestock in Madison County, as well as damage to the personal and real property in Madison County, due to the lack of security, ingress/egress, parking, unlawful ATV/UTV use on Madison County public roads, and other unlawful acts of persons/patrons of events similar to this,” he wrote in an affidavit.

“Based on my personal experience in law enforcement... this event would seriously impede the ability of law enforcement, and other first responders to respond to calls for service on the subject property, and/or nearby properties.”

It was unclear how much security would have been provided at the event. Court records show screenshots of social media posts from M.G.N. Entertainment, an organizer, that said, “security, security & more security will be on duty.”

M.G.N. said security would be on duty at the event. (Madison County Chancery Court)

The order will be in place until 1 p.m. on July 5.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.