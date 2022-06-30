Louisiana man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her friend arrested in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her friend in Texas has been arrested Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, on Thursday around 8:00 a.m., a state trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Camry for speeding on I-55 in Lincoln County.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit began until another state trooper successfully deployed spike strips on the Camry, deflating the tires.

The car continued into the City of Brookhaven, where the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a raised concrete curb.

Kentrell Brumfield, 34, of Farmerville, Louisiana, then fired several shots at law enforcement before being taken into custody.

A manhunt was underway in Texas for Brumfield, after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend Wednesday night.

The ex-girlfriend, Lioneicia Malveaux, is in critical condition and her friend, Brittani Simmons, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Brumfield has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail for two counts of attempted murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, felony fleeing, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and speeding.

No injuries were reported in the incident, MHP reports, and criminal charges are also pending from the Brookhaven Police Department.

