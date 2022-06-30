JPD investigating armed robberies of two Jackson cell phone stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department are searching for suspects they say robbed two Metro PCS stores in Jackson.

The latest incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Metro PCS at 211 East Woodrow Wilson Ave.

According to police, three men wearing masks entered the store, brandished firearms, and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the scene.

The suspects were said to have fled in a white Nissan Sentra, the same vehicle used in the robbery at the Metro PCS at 3109 W. Capitol.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

