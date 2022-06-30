Increased chance Jackson water contains ‘disease-causing organisms’ due to high levels of turbidity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State of Mississippi has now imposed its own boil water notice for the City of Jackson. This nearly a week after Jackson issued a city-wide boil water notice.

According to a statement from the City of Jackson on Thursday, the city’s water system has high turbidity (cloudiness) levels caused by lime.

“Due to these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms,” the statement read.

Because of this, citizens are urged not to drink Jackson water without boiling it.

City officials say they are monitoring the city’s use of lime to ensure consistent levels are maintained.

The city will be distributing cases of bottled water at Sykes Park Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

