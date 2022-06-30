Here are propane grill do’s and don’ts ahead of July 4th holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - July 4th is right around the corner and a lot of people are planning on grilling out for the holiday.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney wants to make sure you’re staying safe if you’re using propane to heat your grill.

Here are some propane grill do’s and don’ts to keep in mind before you grill.

Propane grill do’s:

Always use the grill outdoors in a well-ventilated area.

Always follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions and keep written materials and manuals in a safe, accessible place.

Make sure the grill burner controls are turned off. Keep the cylinder valve closed when not in use.

Make sure the gas grill is shut off and cooled off before covering your grill after use.

Always use or store cylinders in an upright, vertical position. Store them outdoors away from sources of ignition.

Propane grill don’ts:

Do not smoke while handling the propane cylinder.

Do not leave the cylinder in your vehicle.

Do not use matches or lighters to check for leaks.

Do not allow children to tamper or play with the cylinder or grill.

Do not use, store or transport your cylinder where it would be exposed to high temperatures. (This includes storing spare cylinders under or near the grill.)

