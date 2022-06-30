Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Group of teens sentenced for armed carjacking in Ridgeland

Group of teens sentenced for arm carjacking in Ridgeland
Group of teens sentenced for arm carjacking in Ridgeland(Madison and Rankin County)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, three teenagers from Jackson were sentenced for their role in an armed carjacking that happened in Ridgeland, announced Madison and Rankin County District Attorney, Bubba Bramlett.

Demyrin Williams, 18, Montavious Wilson, 19, and Jakobe Young, 15, pled guilty and were condemned in Madison County Circuit Court.

The carjacking took place on June 14, 2021, when the victim was sitting in his car waiting on an Uber to take him to the airport. The three teens were armed and were reportedly operating an already stolen vehicle at the scene.

“Teens committing violent felonies using firearms is a serious problem across the state,” said Bramlett. “Madison and Rankin County law enforcement and my office are taking aggressive action against such activity.”

