First Alert Forecast: stagnant moisture plume keeps storm chances elevated late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: The same front that bisected the area earlier in the week will gradually retreat back northward through midweek. Expect a scattering of storms to develop amid a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s prior to the storms developing. Storms will have some staying power after sunset – dropping back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: With an open flow off the Gulf of Mexico and subtle triggers, expect variably cloudy skies with a general scattering of storms to develop through the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90. Similar to recent days, storms will have a little staying power past sunset before tapering around midnight. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The stalled boundary and an open flow off the Gulf will keep opportunities for showers and storms in the forecast daily along with a mix of clouds and sun. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through late week; lower to middle 90s return by the Independence Day holiday weekend.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Potential TC #2 is expected to continue its far southern trek into the Caribbean over the next few days. Strengthening is expected as it moves westward toward Central America by late week. Another wave trekking behind it will has a lower chance to develop into its wake, but will bring squalls to the northern Windward Islands. On the tail end of a stalled boundary in the Gulf of Mexico, a non-tropical low could yield squally weather at times in SE Texas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

