First Alert Forecast: elevated rain and storm chances to continue into the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continue to keep an umbrella nearby today! With a very moist airmass in place across the region, scattered downpours/thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are possible across central MS, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, temperatures will rise to the 80s to near 90 degrees under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Besides a slight chance for a few lingering showers, most activity on radar should fizzle out overnight as low temperatures dip back to the 70s.

Friday will almost be a repeat of today’s weather as moisture continues to surge in and with a tropical disturbance well to our west. Expect highs to top out back in the 80s and lower 90s with there also being another opportunity for scattered showers and storms.

A daily chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue going forward into the holiday weekend. While it won’t be a wash out over the next few days, have a backup plan for any outdoor activities in case you have to dodge downpours at times. Rain chances do start to somewhat lower through next week as ridging starts to slightly strengthen. Temperatures will likely warm up a bit during this time with most spots likely reaching the lower and middle 90s.

Talkin’ Tropics: A tropical disturbance continues to impact south Texas today. Heavy rainfall is expected through this area as it slowly drifts to the north. Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is now located over the SW Caribbean as it tracks westward. This system could become a tropical storm sometime today once it gets a well-defined circulation at the surface. Impacts to parts of Central America are expected into this weekend with wet and breezy conditions. A tropical wave east of the Windward Islands has a low chance for formation over the coming days. Development doesn’t look very likely once it emerges over the eastern Caribbean.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.