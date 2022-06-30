First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential tropical cyclone two is moving through the Southwest Caribbean toward Central America. It may become tropical storm Bonnie before reaching landfall again. A system behind it only has a ten percent chance for development. There’s a disturbance along the Texas coast that is moving inland. This latter system will result in showers and thunderstorms across our area for the next several days through July 4th. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies each day with showers filling in during the daytime and early evening hours. Severe weather is unlikely, but showers and storms will be accompanied by lightning and torrential rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower and middle 70s. Next week will trend warmer with more sunshine and less rain as highs will be well into the 90s. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 5:57am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

