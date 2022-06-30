Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Difficult decision’ made to suspend search for Miss. man last seen walking dog

By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After covering thousands of acres by both air and foot, the ground search for a Mississippi man who went missing over a week ago has been suspended.

Foye Wade Davis, 77, was last seen in Alcorn County on Wednesday, June 22. He was walking a bridal-colored Boxer with a choke chain and metal leash at the time.

On Tuesday, June 28, the “difficult decision” was made to suspend the search for Davis, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

“After covering approximately 2,000 acres and over 3,000 foot miles walking as well as horse teams, also drone, helicopter, and fixed wing aircraft flights, for the past 7 days and nights no new evidence has been discovered,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

They did add, however, that their investigation will continue until he is found.

