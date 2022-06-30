Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC continuation of care period ends today

Still no deal between insurance provider and UMMC, despite mediation efforts.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney released a statement Thursday, saying UMMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield have yet to reach an agreement on reimbursement costs.

UMMC was dropped from Blue Cross Blue Shield this spring after the hospital says the company refused to move the medical center’s reimbursements closer to fair-market rates.

At the time, UMMC said certain patients with “a specific ongoing medical condition or conditions based on federally determined qualifying criteria” would be covered until July 1.

Since then, Chaney said his office has helped mediate issues between Blue Cross and UMMC, but no agreement had been reached.

Tens of thousands of patients covered by Blue Cross are impacted.

Chaney’s statement is below.

