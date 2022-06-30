Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC continuation of care period ends today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney released a statement Thursday, saying UMMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield have yet to reach an agreement on reimbursement costs.

UMMC was dropped from Blue Cross Blue Shield this spring after the hospital says the company refused to move the medical center’s reimbursements closer to fair-market rates.

At the time, UMMC said certain patients with “a specific ongoing medical condition or conditions based on federally determined qualifying criteria” would be covered until July 1.

Since then, Chaney said his office has helped mediate issues between Blue Cross and UMMC, but no agreement had been reached.

Tens of thousands of patients covered by Blue Cross are impacted.

Chaney’s statement is below.

With the continuation of care period ending today, any future non-emergency care provided by UMMC to BCBSMS Insured and Self-Insured Members, BlueCard Members, and Federal Employees will be fully out-of-network. It was my hope when I offered mediation several months ago that an agreement would be reached by [the] close of business on June 30, 2022. Sadly that is not the case. However, mediation is ongoing and I remain optimistic that both parties can reach an agreement and not leave tens of thousands of consumers hanging in the balance. The Mississippi Insurance Department is here to assist any BCBSMS member and UMMC patient that has any questions concerning co-pays and out-of-pocket limits or needs assistance with obtaining estimates of services to be provided. You can reach us at 1-800-562-2957. I have received numerous emails and phone calls from concerned citizens wanting to continue their relationship with their provider as well as their current insurance carrier. This is a stark reminder that the only ones impacted by the dispute are the consumers. As your Insurance Commissioner, I am doing everything I can to ensure individuals continue to have access to the healthcare provider of their choice with minimal disruption.”

