‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Friday, the long anticipated “Blackout” tags will finally be made available to residents of Mississippi.

The tags differ from the the standard Mississippi tags in the fact that they bear a blacked out background with white lettering. They are only available as a vanity plate.

The cost will depend on the type of vehicle, but a portion of the fees will go on to help families of law enforcement and fire fighters who died in the line of duty.

According to officials, this option has been long awaited.

“We’ve had a lot of car enthusiasts that have wanted to have some type of a different option for automobile tags than the state has provided,” said Sen. Scott DeLano. “This will be available for specialized or vanity tags only. A majority of the fee collected goes to the Fallen Officers benefit fund that goes on to help the families that have lost tragically in law enforcement communities across the state.”

Officials expect Friday to be busy as well as the Tuesday following the holiday weekend. Harrison County will have a specific line for the tag.

