Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Ole Miss National Championship parade

Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.
Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.(Ole Miss Baseball)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, June 29, Ole Miss will honor its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship team with a parade.

The parade will go through The Square and culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. It will kick off at 5:15 p.m. CT.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Forbes charged after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive; 1 suspect still wanted
Man charged with drive-by shooting after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive
Shooting victim’s body discovered on Woodell Dr. identified as 17-year-old
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Jones walked off a Rankin County Sheriff's work detail Tuesday, authorities say.
Escaped trusty back in custody after walking off work detail Tuesday morning

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court building surrounded by fences
MSMA statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
Jackson, Mississippi
City of Jackson to distribute bottled water
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home