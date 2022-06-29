Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

Retired supreme court justice among judges appointed to help Hinds County with case backlog

Judge's gavel file photo
Judge's gavel file photo(Storyblocks)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed three judges to help with the backlog of cases in Hinds County.

The appointments come this week. The appointees include Senior Status Judges David Anthony Chandler, Isadore Patrick Jr., and Betty W. Sanders.

All three will serve from the date of the order through January 31, 2023. Cases will be assigned to the judges by the county’s senior circuit judge “after conferring with the other circuit judges in the Seventh Circuit Court District,” the orders states.

Orders confirming the appointments can be found on the high court’s website.

Chandler, of Ackerman, is a retired Mississippi Supreme Court justice; Patrick is a retired circuit court judge for District 9, which includes Issaquena, Sharkey and Warren counties; Sanders is a retired circuit judge from the state’s fourth judicial district, which includes Leflore, Sunflower and Washington counties.

The judges are being funded with American Rescue Plan Act money. The state received hundreds of millions of dollars in ARPA funds to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds can be used for, among other things, addressing rising crime rates brought about by the outbreak.

