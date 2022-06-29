Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha

Drew Burnett
Drew Burnett(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WMC) - Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was shot just hours after the Ole Miss baseball team won the College World Series.

Omaha police officers responded to a call at 1:14 a.m. Monday near 12th and Cass streets and found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Witnesses told police the gunshots came from a pickup truck.

Burnett was injured in the shooting but is expected to be OK.

Burnett is a freshman from Memphis who committed to Ole Miss after playing for Memphis University School.

Omaha police are asking for assistance in finding the person responsible.

A person was struck by a stray bullet in Omaha

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Miguel Forbes charged after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive; 1 suspect still wanted
Man charged with drive-by shooting after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive
Shooting victim’s body discovered on Woodell Dr. identified as 17-year-old
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Jones walked off a Rankin County Sheriff's work detail Tuesday, authorities say.
Escaped trusty back in custody after walking off work detail Tuesday morning

Latest News

Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
WATCH: Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
OLEMAHA: How Ole Miss turned season around to win National Championship
OLEMAHA: How Ole Miss turned season around to win National Championship