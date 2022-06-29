Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff

Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff(Michael Guest/Facebook)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Michael Guest has defeated Naval Reserve pilot Michael Cassidy in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

View Tuesday’s election results here.

Fewer than 300 votes separated Michael Cassidy and Michael Guest on primary day at the beginning of June, forcing the runoff.

Cassidy, who has no political background, was a formidable foe for Guest, striking the incumbent for his vote on the January 6th Commission.

On the campaign trail, Guest sought to clarify this issue, explaining that he voted for a bipartisan law-enforcement commission and not the committee in its current form.

The incumbent congressman attacked Cassidy on what Guest labeled his challenger’s “socialist agenda.” This due to Cassidy once having proposed providing $20,000 to newlyweds on his campaign website. On the website, Cassidy also proposed allowing all citizens to enroll in Medicare.

According to an analysis by Mississippi Today, in all, Cassidy’s proposed spending programs would cost $48 trillion over ten years.

If Guest defeats his Democratic challenger, Shuwaski A. Young, in November, it would be Guest’s third term in office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
Shooting victim’s body discovered on Woodell Dr. identified as 17-year-old
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University
Man killed after argument with girlfriend’s brother escalates into a shooting
Man allegedly killed by girlfriend’s brother during argument on Mimosa Drive
Jones walked off a Rankin County Sheriff's work detail Tuesday, authorities say.
Escaped trusty back in custody after walking off work detail Tuesday morning

Latest News

Businesses move to Jackson to support emerging medical cannabis
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Ice company deliveries double during citywide boil water notice
FILE - In this image from video, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger delivers the...
US Senate sergeant-at-arms during Capitol riot dies at 71