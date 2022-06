In response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, MSMA emphasizes its existing policy on the sanctity and privacy of the physician-patient relationship. We resolutely trust this privileged relationship as the foundation to ensure high-quality healthcare for all.

Any interference with the physician-patient relationship could have unintended consequences that reverberate through every community in our state, including creating uncertainty that may unintentionally hinder a physician’s ability to provide the most effective care for their patients.

We will continue to promote and advocate for policies that ensure Mississippi physicians are able to provide effective medical care and treatment, delivered with compassion and wise counsel.”