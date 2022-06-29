Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Y’all made her day, thank you.”

A local semi-professional soccer team, Gaffa Futbol Club, visited patients at the Children’s of Mississippi hospital on Tuesday.

The soccer team is partnered with the only Children’s hospital in the state to raise money and support the work that the hospital provides for children across Mississippi.

“We wanted to dedicate our season to celebrate what the hospital does and what they do for the children of Mississippi,” stated General Manager of Gaffa FC, Brian Strong. “We want to stay involved with the community on and off the field and help raise money to do our part to contribute to the care of the kids.”

The children who attended were gifted a Children’s of Mississippi-themed scarf while meeting several Gaffa FC players. Those who were unable to attend the event received their scarves from employees of the hospital.

“This is such a big deal for the children, especially for the ones who love soccer,” said the Development Liaison of UMMC, Ryan Mains, who organized the event. “They love to feel connected and are excited about the upcoming event.”

Gaffa FC is also partnering with Millsaps College. The two organizations will host a charity match on July 9 to continue their efforts to raise money for donations.

“Of course, we’d love to get the victory, but this match has a bigger meaning,” Strong stated. “Our main goal is to entertain the children who can and can’t be at the game and give them something to cheer about.”

Gaffa FC will wear Children’s of Mississippi-themed jerseys, which can be purchased now or after the charity event.

All proceeds will go towards the hospital, resulting in gifting a scarf to patients. For more information, visit Gaffa FC’s and Children’s of Mississippi’s social media platforms.

