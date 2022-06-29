Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Judges recuse themselves in challenge to state’s trigger law banning most abortions

Hinds County Chancery Court
Hinds County Chancery Court
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge will have to be appointed to hear the Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s challenge to the state’s trigger law banning most abortions.

Tuesday, all four Hinds County chancery judges recused themselves in the case.

Attorneys for the state’s only abortion clinic filed suit in chancery court earlier this week, asking that the court block the state’s abortion bans from taking effect, saying the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the procedure was protected under the state constitution.

The judges recused themselves under Canon 3C of the Code of Judicial Conduct. Under section 3C of the Mississippi rules, judges shall discharge their duties “without bias or prejudice and maintain professional competence in judicial administration.”

It also states that judges shall “require staff, court officials and others subject to the judge’s direction... to refrain from manifesting bias or prejudice in the performance of their official duties.”

