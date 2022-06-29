Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with aggravated assault after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.

According to an initial incident report, around 7:48 p.m., Monday, June 27, officer Adam Butler responded to 2100 South Caraway regarding a man making threats.

He said witnesses called 911 reporting a white man wearing blue with a gun threatening employees. The man was later identified as 21-year-old Maxwell Thomas Clements.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Clements ordered something in the drive-thru the Taco Bell didn’t have, and when he was told they didn’t have it, he became irate.

Clements then got into an argument with an employee and the manager told him to leave. That was when Clements pulled out a pistol and pointed it toward the employees.

The drive-thru menu screen was damaged by Clements after hit punched, causing $500 in damages, according to the affidavit.

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested Clements after he attempted to run away from the scene.

During a search of Clements, the incident report stated police found a Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun loaded with hollow points.

On Wednesday, June 29, Clements appeared before a Craighead County judge, where in addition to the aggravated assault charge, he was also charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.

