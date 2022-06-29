Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ice company deliveries double during citywide boil water notice

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - While Jackson restaurants and businesses are struggling during the citywide boil water notice, ice delivery companies are reaping the benefits. Those companies are putting in long hours to fill your glass at your favorite eatery.

One company in a neighboring city is working to fill those orders. A container in Brandon on Highway 471 holds 6,500 pounds of ice. It is one of two in the city that is helping Jackson businesses and restaurants meet their demands.

Jesse Boyd, co-owner of Twice the Ice, filled his portable trailer Tuesday morning to make deliveries to businesses in Jackson. The citywide boil water notice has doubled the company’s business. He and partner Kyle Sephton are working overtime to fill orders.

“We load up the trailer and head to Jackson and try to help out the restaurants during a time like this so everybody can stay in business, the restaurants can stay open, and we deliver a quality product — the ice,” said Boyd.

The trailer holds 120 bags of ice. The next stop is a construction site. While the citywide notices mean more overhead for restaurants like Babalu’s, they mean more profits for Twice the Ice. Calls are constantly coming in for ice orders to meet demands.

“Ten to twelve, all in the Jackson area around Fondren, Babalu, Walker’s restaurants like that,” added the small business owner.

During Jackson’s ice storm and water system failure last February, Boyd put in long hours and miles on the road making deliveries to businesses in the Capital City.

“We try to do as much as we can, work as hard as we can to try to get ice to Jackson,” said Boyd.

The truck is loaded, and after the stop at the construction site, they’re on to Spectrum Sip Nutrition in Belhaven, with more deliveries to make before day’s end.

Jackson city officials anticipate the citywide boil water notice could be lifted late Wednesday or early Thursday.

