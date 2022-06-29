Hinds County director of administration arrested on embezzlement charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Director of Administration Stephen Hopkins has been arrested on an embezzlement charge.

Hopkins was picked up by Hinds County deputies Wednesday after having a car accident in Ridgeland, authorities say.

Ridgeland Police ran a background check at the scene and determined there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The charges do not stem from actions while Hopkins was with Hinds County, officials say.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones confirmed the arrest was made to WLBT. However, he said the matter was a personnel issue and could not comment.

Hopkins is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

This is a developing story.

