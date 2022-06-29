Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hinds County director of administration arrested on embezzlement charge

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Director of Administration Stephen Hopkins has been arrested on an embezzlement charge.

Hopkins was picked up by Hinds County deputies Wednesday after having a car accident in Ridgeland, authorities say.

Ridgeland Police ran a background check at the scene and determined there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The charges do not stem from actions while Hopkins was with Hinds County, officials say.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones confirmed the arrest was made to WLBT. However, he said the matter was a personnel issue and could not comment.

Hopkins is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting victim’s body discovered on Woodell Dr. identified as 17-year-old
Miguel Forbes charged after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive; 1 suspect still wanted
Man charged with drive-by shooting after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive
Jones walked off a Rankin County Sheriff's work detail Tuesday, authorities say.
Escaped trusty back in custody after walking off work detail Tuesday morning
Man killed after argument with girlfriend’s brother escalates into a shooting
Man allegedly killed by girlfriend’s brother during argument on Mimosa Drive
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko

Latest News

Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Local semi-pro soccer team gives back to community, visits Children’s of Mississippi patients
Judge's gavel file photo
Retired supreme court justice among judges appointed to help Hinds County with case backlog