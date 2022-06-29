Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Forest, Mississippi, are getting some much needed relief when it comes to filling up their vehicles.

The Americans for Prosperity Mississippi organization rolled back their gas prices to $2.38 Tuesday at the Cox Chevron in Forest.

The organization is a campaign that hopes to provide what they call the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable. This is also an effort to offset the impacts of inflation and record-high gas prices around the state.

“Baby, I’m telling you, I can’t even go to church but once a month. I don’t have the gas to go to church and go get food too. So one got to go,” said Forest resident Helen Ely.

“Inflation is hurting everybody and costing everyone more money,” added store owner Vance Cox, “but [Americans] are not making any more money. So it’s really cutting into people’s budget and we’re excited to be cutting the gas prices down for a little while and give people a break on some of the prices.”

The store owner says the price will remain the same until supplies run out.

