First Alert Forecast: Temperatures are slightly warmer today on this Wednesday and more rain is expected across the South. For the 4th of July weekend, our rain chances continue!

Rain chances increase for our Wednesday, and we are also watching temperatures return to the 90s. We are looking at about a 50% chance of showers and few storms to develop today!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

The humidity is picking up across much of the South. Conditions are expected to be slightly warmer today than Tuesday. We expect partly sunny skies today with Highs reaching near the low 90s. A 50% chance of showers and storms are expected today. Lows fall this evening again to the low 70s.

Our rain chances continue over the next couple of days with Highs in the low 90s to upper 80s! Temperatures return to the mid-90s by July 4th!

Thursday and Friday, our rain chances continue across much of the South region. Rain chances continue with 50 percent chance of showers each day with a few storms possible. Highs range between the low 90s to upper 80s. Lows falling to the low 70s. We will continue with partly sunny conditions.

This weekend, rain chances continue at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and Highs ranging in the upper 80s with Lows falling to the low 70s. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday of next week, Highs begin to reach closer to the mid-90s with a possible chance for a few showers across the South. Lows falling to the mid-70s. Looking at mostly sunny conditions.

Our rain chances continue over the next couple of days with Highs in the low 90s to upper 80s!...
