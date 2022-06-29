Entergy offers options to manage costs, help with bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the heat of Mississippi summer, blasting cool air is a must.

According to Entergy Mississippi, there are multiple options to help customers oversee costs and help with paying bills. They listed some options below:

Level Billing – Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.

Pick-A-Date – Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.

Payment Extension – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call their automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.

LIHEAP – LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to help people pay for and keep electric service in their homes. For information on how to apply, visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/liheap/.

Entergy also offers a solutions program.

