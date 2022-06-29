City of Jackson to distribute bottled water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will allocate cases of bottled water to residents Wednesday evening.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since Friday, June 24.

It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of N. State Street and Northside Drive.

The city has limited water to one case per vehicle.

Potable water is also available at any of Jackson’s fire stations.

