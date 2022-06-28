Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie

Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA Ambulance Service and volunteers from Moselle Fire & Rescue, South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNT, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Jones County after a woman was found unresponsive on a sandbar in Eastabuchie Park.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, deputies responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning after boaters found the woman.

Chancellor says JCSD, AAA Ambulance Service and volunteers from Moselle Fire & Rescue, South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

The woman was recovered from the sandbar and taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to Chancellor, the woman was reportedly assaulted.

JCSD says an unidentified man who left the scene was reportedly involved and charges against him will be processed once he is found.

