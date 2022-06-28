Vicksburg man given bond after allegedly breaking man’s hands during fight

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday regarding an aggravated assault charge.

DeMichael Jones, 29, was arrested Saturday, June 25, after a fight occurred on Locust Street in Vicksburg on June 23rd.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, is suffering from broken bones in both hands and a bruise on his left leg.

Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter gave Jones a bond of $45,000. Jones was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

A man named DeMichael Jones was previously arrested for possession of marijuana and ecstasy in 2019, according to Vicksburg News.

