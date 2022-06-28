Shooting victim’s body discovered on Woodell Dr. identified as 17-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body discovered on Woodell Drive earlier this month has been identified.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the victim was 17-year-old Micheal Cage. He had been shot to death.

Police had asked for help identifying the body last week, revealing that tattoos on the teen’s arms read “Long Live A Jay” and “Mac.”

Police ask that if you have any information related to his death to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

