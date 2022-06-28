Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for non-violent inmate who walked off work detail

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a trusty that allegedly walked off a work site Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., George Edward Jones, Jr., walked away from a work detail at the sheriff’s office.

Jones was serving time in the Rankin County Trusty Program for auto burglary.

According to the department, Jones left the Brandon area after being picked up by a suspect in a gray, four-door Honda Accord.

It is believed Jones is in the Jackson area.

The sheriff is working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and other metro agencies to track down the suspect and those who assisted him.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.