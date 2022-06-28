Polls open at 7 a.m. for Republican primary runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open at 7 a.m. for the Republican Party’s primary runoffs.

Voters will cast ballots in one of three Congressional races today: the District 2 race between Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers, the District 3 race between Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy, and the District 4 race between Steven Palazzo and Mike Ezell.

None of the candidates received the simple majority vote required to win the nomination outright on June 7.

Some voters in Hinds County will notice precinct changes. The Springridge Precinct, located at Siwell Middle School, has been moved to Timberlawn Elementary, in the 1900 block of North Siwell Road.

Voters who cast ballots at the Eudora Welty Library are expected to vote in a trailer set up outside of the downtown Jackson facility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.