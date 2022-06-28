Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Polls open at 7 a.m. for Republican primary runoffs

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open at 7 a.m. for the Republican Party’s primary runoffs.

Voters will cast ballots in one of three Congressional races today: the District 2 race between Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers, the District 3 race between Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy, and the District 4 race between Steven Palazzo and Mike Ezell.

None of the candidates received the simple majority vote required to win the nomination outright on June 7.

Some voters in Hinds County will notice precinct changes. The Springridge Precinct, located at Siwell Middle School, has been moved to Timberlawn Elementary, in the 1900 block of North Siwell Road.

Voters who cast ballots at the Eudora Welty Library are expected to vote in a trailer set up outside of the downtown Jackson facility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio

Latest News

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Ole Miss gear in high demand as fans celebrate baseball national championship win
Local restaurants struggle with mounting costs during latest citywide boil water notice
Dispatch from a Michael Cassidy town hall
Dispatch from a Michael Cassidy town hall