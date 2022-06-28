Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Person killed during drive-by shooting on Lakewood Drive, police confirm

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade has confirmed that a male was shot and killed on Lakewood Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Wade says the victim was killed during a drive-by shooting while walking down the street.

According to witnesses at the scene, the male who was shot appeared to be young. The Hinds County coroner is on the scene.

