Person killed during drive-by shooting on Lakewood Drive, police confirm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade has confirmed that a male was shot and killed on Lakewood Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Wade says the victim was killed during a drive-by shooting while walking down the street.

According to witnesses at the scene, the male who was shot appeared to be young. The Hinds County coroner is on the scene.

