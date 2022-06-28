Multiple voting locations in Hinds County locked Tuesday morning, Republican Chair says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls opened for the Republican primary runoffs at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. However, there was no shortage of complications, sources say.

There have been problems at “multiple precincts,” stated Pete Perry, chair of the Hinds County Republican Party. All the issues, he mentioned, have since been resolved.

There were “a dozen precincts that we could not get in timely - they were locked and poll workers had no access,” Perry said.

Perry also said that there were precincts where the poll workers were not given a key for the scanner, which were later delivered by Perry himself.

According to Shirley Barnado, chair of the Election Committee, one location did not have poll workers. Another location, she said, did not open because the contact person forgot the runoff was on the 28th.

“Lots of poll workers were new, showed up late, and didn’t know how to open the machines due to lack of training,” Barnado said.

Congressional District 2 experienced a low turnout, he said, which is the race between Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers to decide who will ultimately face off against incumbent Bennie Thompson in November.

Perry also said that the voter turnout in Congressional District 3 is “slightly higher than it was three weeks ago.” That race for Congress is between Republicans Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy, which is hotly contested.

