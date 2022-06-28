Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man charged with drive-by shooting after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is in custody and another man is still wanted after a 20-year-old was shot and killed on Lakewood Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to an official at the scene, Jonathan Milsap was killed during a drive-by shooting while walking down the street. The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a red Audi.

Detectives were able to find the Audi and then arrested the owner, Miguel Forbes, 35. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and drive-by shooting.

Warrants have also been issued for Zykez Young, 21, for murder and drive-by shooting.

