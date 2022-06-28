Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man allegedly killed by girlfriend’s brother during argument on Mimosa Drive

Man killed after argument with girlfriend’s brother escalates into a shooting
Man killed after argument with girlfriend’s brother escalates into a shooting(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after an argument between him and girlfriend’s brother turned violent.

Police say they were called to a shooting on Mimosa Drive. That’s where they found Keeya Scott, 27, dead in the front yard.

Detectives soon learned that Scott had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, Kristie Green, over the phone before he was killed.

According to police, the girlfriend and her brother, Damarcus Bassett, 20, went to Mimosa Drive so that Green could get her things.

That’s when Scott, they say, came outside arguing. Shortly afterwards, Bassett allegedly shot Scott, killing him.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Rain chances continue over the next few days with a few storms to develop! More rain showers...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Jones walked off a Rankin County Sheriff's work detail Tuesday, authorities say.
Escaped trusty back in custody after walking off work detail Tuesday morning
MBI has issued an endangered/missing child alert for Angela and Kyron Kirk.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Horn Lake teen and baby
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area