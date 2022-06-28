Man allegedly killed by girlfriend’s brother during argument on Mimosa Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after an argument between him and girlfriend’s brother turned violent.

Police say they were called to a shooting on Mimosa Drive. That’s where they found Keeya Scott, 27, dead in the front yard.

Detectives soon learned that Scott had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, Kristie Green, over the phone before he was killed.

According to police, the girlfriend and her brother, Damarcus Bassett, 20, went to Mimosa Drive so that Green could get her things.

That’s when Scott, they say, came outside arguing. Shortly afterwards, Bassett allegedly shot Scott, killing him.

