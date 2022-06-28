Jackson Women’s Health Org. seeking temporary restraining order against state’s abortion ban laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s only abortion clinic is now seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing its two abortion bans.

Tuesday, attorneys for the Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed for a temporary restraining order in Hinds County Chancery Court, again citing a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court case.

In that case, Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice, the state’s high court ruled that abortions were a right under the state constitution.

“Although the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overruled that court’s decision in Roe v. Wade – taking away federal constitutional protection for abortion – rights under the Mississippi Constitution are independent of those under the U.S. Constitution,” attorneys wrote.

“The decision in Pro-Choice Mississippi... is binding precedent that prevents the state of Mississippi from outlawing abortion regardless of the current status of federal law.”

The lawsuit comes days after the federal high court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to the states to determine if they would allow abortions.

On Monday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch certified Mississippi’s trigger law, which would ban most abortions within 10 days.

Attorneys for JWHO go on to state that if Mississippi’s abortion bans go into effect, the rules would violate the state’s constitutional right to abortion. It also would force JWHO to stop providing abortion care in the state.

“Mississippians will no longer have access to safe and essential abortion care within the state,” attorneys say.

A footnote provides additional details on Mississippi law.

“Before Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, Mississippi had an abortion ban that was codified (in statute). It was subsequently declared unconstitutional in relevant part by the Mississippi Supreme Court in Spears v. State.”

The footnote goes on to say that the Mississippi Legislature, instead of putting the ban back in place, passed a trigger rule, “which was designated specifically for the situation that now exists, which is the overruling of Roe by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice challenged the Mississippi statute that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could have an abortion, and the statute that required minors, in most cases, to get parental consent from both parents before having the procedure done, according to details of the case found at Findlaw.com.

As part of their decision, justices overturned the rules requiring parental consent and ruled that abortions were protected under the state constitution.

“The court reaffirmed in Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice that ‘no right is held more sacred... than the right of every individual to the possession and control of his own person,’ and ‘no aspect of life is more personal and private than those having to do with one’s [own] reproductive system,’ and ruled that ‘the state constitutional right to privacy includes an implied right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.’”

“This holding by the Mississippi Supreme Court in 1998 is still standing and is biding precedent that prevents the state... from outlawing abortion regardless of the status of the current federal law,” attorneys for JWHO argue.

Attorneys say that if the state’s abortion bans are allowed to remain in place, the rules will “cause immediate and irreparable injury to plaintiffs and their patients.”

“Absent injunctive relief from this court, plaintiffs will be forced to turn away patients seeking abortions or face the risk of substantial professional sanctions and criminal and civil penalties,” attorneys for JWHO write. “If the trigger ban becomes law, the clinic will be forced to cease providing abortion care immediately, leaving its patients with no access to safe and legal abortion care in the state.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.