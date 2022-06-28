First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A stalled frontal boundary lies across our area and will slowly lift north over the coming days. This will act as the main dividing line between drier air to the north and warmer and more humid air to the south. Each day will start out with mostly cloudy skies and as breaks of sunshine break through, clouds will billow up in the increasingly moist and unstable atmosphere. This will result in showers and thunderstorms from time to time right through Monday, the 4th of July. Severe weather looks unlikely at this point, unless its from an isolated storm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s daily with overnight and morning lows within a few degrees of 70. The tropics remain active with a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico that will head into Texas later this week, Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 headed for Central America this weekend, and another disturbance behind it that is less organized for now. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.