Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A stalled frontal boundary lies across our area and will slowly lift north over the coming days.  This will act as the main dividing line between drier air to the north and warmer and more humid air to the south.  Each day will start out with mostly cloudy skies and as breaks of sunshine break through, clouds will billow up in the increasingly moist and unstable atmosphere. This will result in showers and thunderstorms from time to time right through Monday, the 4th of July.  Severe weather looks unlikely at this point, unless its from an isolated storm.  Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s daily with overnight and morning lows within a few degrees of 70.  The tropics remain active with a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico that will head into Texas later this week, Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 headed for Central America this weekend, and another disturbance behind it that is less organized for now.  Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71.  Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University
Shooting victim’s body discovered on Woodell Dr. identified as 17-year-old
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Tuesday holds cloudy conditions with an opportunity for rain showers across Southern portions...
First Alert Forecast: More rain will continue on our Tuesday and then chances for showers and storms continue through the week!
Rain chances continue over the next few days with a few storms to develop! More rain showers...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Rain and storms chances to continue
First Alert Forecast: elevated rain and storm chances to continue through the week