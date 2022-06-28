First Alert Forecast: More rain will continue on our Tuesday and then chances for showers and storms continue through the week!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!
Conditions this morning are fair as we see temperatures in the mid-70s to start things out this Tuesday. We expect partly sunny skies today with Highs reaching near the upper 80s with a 30% chance of showers. Lows fall this evening again to the low 70s.
Wednesday through Friday, our rain chances continue across much of the South region. Rain chances will range from 40 to 60 percent of showers each day with a few storms possible. Highs range between the low 90s to upper 80s. Lows falling to the low 70s. We will continue with partly sunny conditions.
This weekend, rain chances continue at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and Highs ranging in the upper 80s with Lows falling to the low 70s. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday.
