First Alert Forecast: More rain will continue on our Tuesday and then chances for showers and storms continue through the week!

Tuesday holds cloudy conditions with an opportunity for rain showers across Southern portions of our viewing area. Highs today moving into the upper 80s to low 90s across the area!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

Conditions this morning are fair as we see temperatures in the mid-70s to start things out this Tuesday. We expect partly sunny skies today with Highs reaching near the upper 80s with a 30% chance of showers. Lows fall this evening again to the low 70s.

Rain chances continue over the next few days with a few storms to develop! More rain showers will be possible this weekend going into the holiday weekend!

Wednesday through Friday, our rain chances continue across much of the South region. Rain chances will range from 40 to 60 percent of showers each day with a few storms possible. Highs range between the low 90s to upper 80s. Lows falling to the low 70s. We will continue with partly sunny conditions.

Rain chances continue into the weekend as we see a 40 to 50% chance of showers and storms across the South region. Highs will be in the low 90s.(WLBT)


This weekend, rain chances continue at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and Highs ranging in the upper 80s with Lows falling to the low 70s. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

