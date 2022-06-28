Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Horn Lake teen and baby

The two have since been located and are safe.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled an endangered/missing child alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk, both of Horn Lake, according to WMC.

The news outlet reports that, according to Horn Lake Police Captain Joseph Keene, the teenager was in Mississippi Child Protective Services (MSCPS) before giving birth to Kyron at Baptist Desoto Hospital two days ago.

After being released from the hospital back into MSCPS custody, Kirk took the baby and snuck away from a restaurant where MSCPS took them to get food.

The two have since been located and are safe.

