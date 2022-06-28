Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Aviation pioneer: Amelia Earhart to be honored with statue at U.S. Capitol

Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at...
Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at the U.S. Captiol.(Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - One of the most famous pilots in aviation history will have special recognition in the U.S. Capitol.

According to U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Amelia Earhart will be honored on July 27 with a Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony.

“A bold and inspiring aviator, Amelia Earhart soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers. She led the way for thousands of women to pursue their dreams – whether that was in aviation or to break their own new barriers,” Moran said.

KWCH reports the bronze statue would match a second Earhart statue that would be placed at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison.

“Kansas is known as the ‘Air Capital of the World,’ and the placement of the Earhart Statue furthers our commitment to that industry. As the birthplace of Earhart, we commend the city of Atchison and its leaders who worked diligently to make this statue possible,” Marshall said.

According to the senators, Earhart’s statue will be the 10th woman represented among the 100 statues within the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. She disappeared on a flight in July 1937.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University
Shooting victim’s body discovered on Woodell Dr. identified as 17-year-old
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases, CVS removes limit after surge
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight