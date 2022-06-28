Connect. Shop. Support Local.
20-year-old man found dead on Lakewood Drive; Suspect seen in red Audi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Lakewood Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an official at the scene, Jonathan Milsap was killed during a drive-by shooting while walking down the street.

(WLBT)

The suspect was seen in a red Audi and police are now trying to identify him.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

