20-year-old man found dead on Lakewood Drive; Suspect seen in red Audi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Lakewood Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an official at the scene, Jonathan Milsap was killed during a drive-by shooting while walking down the street.

The suspect was seen in a red Audi and police are now trying to identify him.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

