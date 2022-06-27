Connect. Shop. Support Local.
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University

(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - P. Diddy has pledged to donate $1 million to both Howard University and Jackson State University.

The announcement came Sunday night at the BET Awards as Sean “Diddy” Combs accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Before leaving the stage, Combs stated his intention to donate one million dollars to Howard University, before adding, “also I’m gonna drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us.”

Combs received an honorary doctorate from Howard University in 2014.

The news comes just weeks after Coach Prime appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, along with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

