Ole Miss fans celebrate in Oxford after winning College World Series championship

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - While Ole Miss fans celebrate in Omaha, there was also a party going on in Oxford.

The Ole Miss Rebels have won themselves a national championship up in Omaha, and here in Oxford, the energy is insane!

“I’m so glad that the Rebs can come home with a win, and it’s a great time here in Oxford, and I’m so glad we could get it in two, and we can celebrate here in Oxford as world champs,” said Ole Miss senior Alex Nabors.

Loud and excited is how you describe the atmosphere in Oxford today.

Thousands of Ole Miss fans filled the square and restaurants to see the Rebs in game two of the College World Series.

“The first mistake they let Ole Miss get hot,” said Toryn Steev, an Ole Miss senior. “And when they let us get hot, there was no going back from there.”

Current students, alumni, and baseball falls were packed into the bars, Funky’s and Tangos, with some of the biggest crowds.

“If somebody told me four years ago I’d be sitting here at Funky’s celebrating a national championship, I would have called him crazy,” Ole Miss senior Brian Allen said.

High hopes going into the game; however, students say the 2-1 lead in the 6th inning for Oklahoma put them on edge. But the tides quickly changed for the rebs going into the 8th inning, putting fans at ease.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought we were going to go game three, but it was just the resilience of this team. I’m just so happy we can just pull out this job and get the rest,” Steev said.

“Everyone was saying we didn’t know we had a chance,” said Allen. “I wore my cut-off Hawaiian shirt. My home Ole Miss jersey. I’ve worn it every game we’ve won in the postseason this year. I was wearing it. I knew I was doing my part in Oxford. I knew the boys down in Omaha would do their part.”

Now the Rebels become the second Mississippi school to bring home a national championship in baseball after Mississippi State brought home the title last year.

Students say this might be the happiest day of their lives and will be a day they will never forget.

“I have a final tomorrow, so I’m not too worried about it, you know? I was talking with a couple guys earlier,” said Niko Cervonia, an Ole Miss senior. “We wish we were in Omaha right now, but we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

