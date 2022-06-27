Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ole Miss fans celebrate in Oxford after winning College World Series championship

By Holly Emery
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - While Ole Miss fans celebrate in Omaha, there was also a party going on in Oxford.

The Ole Miss Rebels have won themselves a national championship up in Omaha, and here in Oxford, the energy is insane!

“I’m so glad that the Rebs can come home with a win, and it’s a great time here in Oxford, and I’m so glad we could get it in two, and we can celebrate here in Oxford as world champs,” said Ole Miss senior Alex Nabors.

Loud and excited is how you describe the atmosphere in Oxford today.

Thousands of Ole Miss fans filled the square and restaurants to see the Rebs in game two of the College World Series.

“The first mistake they let Ole Miss get hot,” said Toryn Steev, an Ole Miss senior. “And when they let us get hot, there was no going back from there.”

Current students, alumni, and baseball falls were packed into the bars, Funky’s and Tangos, with some of the biggest crowds.

“If somebody told me four years ago I’d be sitting here at Funky’s celebrating a national championship, I would have called him crazy,” Ole Miss senior Brian Allen said.

High hopes going into the game; however, students say the 2-1 lead in the 6th inning for Oklahoma put them on edge. But the tides quickly changed for the rebs going into the 8th inning, putting fans at ease.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought we were going to go game three, but it was just the resilience of this team. I’m just so happy we can just pull out this job and get the rest,” Steev said.

“Everyone was saying we didn’t know we had a chance,” said Allen. “I wore my cut-off Hawaiian shirt. My home Ole Miss jersey. I’ve worn it every game we’ve won in the postseason this year. I was wearing it. I knew I was doing my part in Oxford. I knew the boys down in Omaha would do their part.”

Now the Rebels become the second Mississippi school to bring home a national championship in baseball after Mississippi State brought home the title last year.

Students say this might be the happiest day of their lives and will be a day they will never forget.

“I have a final tomorrow, so I’m not too worried about it, you know? I was talking with a couple guys earlier,” said Niko Cervonia, an Ole Miss senior. “We wish we were in Omaha right now, but we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit
Jackson Police Department
Man strikes woman with hammer after tussling over her purse in Jackson
Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23 (L) Jameco Davis, 18 (R)
Two Natchez men given life sentences in 2018 double-homicide case
JPD seeking public’s help identifying dead body found on Woodell Drive
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed

Latest News

Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 to win the College World Series championship
Ole Miss practices at the College World Series
Two South Mississippians representing Ole Miss in Omaha
Ole Miss practices at the College World Series
‘Keep the faith’ | Reeves cheers on Ole Miss Rebels, competing in College World Series
Ole Miss defeats Arkansas 13-5 in Game 2 of College World Series