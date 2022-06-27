Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today or Monday’s high reached 84 degrees for the high temperature.  This is due to more cloud cover and we are behind a cool front that has settled along the Gulf Coast.  There is also a weak disturbance in the western Gulf that may develop this week as it drifts westward toward Texas.  Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is nearing South America and could become a tropical storm or Hurricane Bonnie this week, before making landfall in Central America.  There is another system behind it that may develop this week or coming weekend as it is slightly further east and north.  Otherwise expect more clouds and showers this week and upcoming holiday weekend with highs in the lower 90s and morning and overnight lows in the 70s.  Northerly wind tonight and Tuesday at 5mph.  Average high is 91 and the average low is 71 this time of year.  Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

