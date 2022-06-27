Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: storms at times to end June, start July

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONDAY: After 2+ weeks of searing heat, the upper ridge has finally backed away and opened better chances for rain and storms with a front bisecting the area. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90. Storm chances will increase after lunch time, especially near and south of I-20. The storms that flare up could have heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Lows will fall back in the 70s.

TUESDAY: With the boundary stalled to our south, expect clouds and sun to mix with an opportunity for scattered showers and storms to develop through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 again. Any storms that develop will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The stalled boundary and an open flow off the Gulf will keep opportunities for showers and storms in the forecast daily along with a mix of clouds and sun. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through late week; lower 90s return by the Independence Day holiday weekend.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A wave coming off western Africa is looking more likely it could form into a tropical depression by the early portions of next week in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. While it won’t pose a threat immediately, it’ll be something we keep an eye on over the coming days. On the tail end of a stalled boundary in the Gulf of Mexico, a non-tropical low could yield squally weather at times in southern Louisiana and SE Texas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

