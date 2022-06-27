First Alert Forecast: elevated rain and storm chances to continue through the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While it’s been generally quiet on the radar so far today, that could change over the next few hours. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening with a cold front draped across the area. Those near and south of I-20 have the best chance to see downpours today. Otherwise, slightly “cooler” temperatures are expected today with likely to peak in the 80s to near 90 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Most showers and thunderstorms should fade away overnight as lows bottom out in the lower 70s.

There will also be an opportunity for pop-up downpours Tuesday, but chances will be tad lower. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be similar to today. Highs look to be near and a few degrees below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Continue to keep the rain gear nearby through the remainder of the work week. The front will continue to be nearby as it stalls out just to our south. This will lead to a daily chance for rain and storms over the coming days. Relief from the very hot weather will also carry through the week with highs in the 80s and lower 90s just about every day.

Talkin’ Tropics: There is a high chance for development over the next 48 hours with a tropical wave tracking westward toward the Windward Islands. This system will likely become a tropical depression within the next couple of days. Behind this system, we are also monitoring a tropical wave over the Atlantic that has a low chance for formation within the next 5 days. Gradual development is possible with this area as it drifts to the west. Closer to home, there is an area of disturbed weather over the northern Gulf of Mexico that is moving to the south and west. This is expected to be a rainmaker to those near the south Texas and northern Mexico Coastlines.

